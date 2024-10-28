Whatsapp Account Hacks On The Rise In Sri Lanka: How To Protect Yourself?

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, Oct 28 (NewsIn) – Sri Lanka is facing a concerning surge in WhatsApp account hacks, with cybercriminals employing sophisticated tactics to gain unauthorized access to user accounts. This alarming trend has led to numerous instances of fraud and identity theft.

How Hackers Target WhatsApp Accounts

Cybercriminals primarily use two methods to compromise WhatsApp accounts:



Hackers send a verification code to the victim's phone number.

They then pose as a friend or acquaintance to trick the victim into sharing the code. Once the code is obtained, they gain control of the account.



Hackers create malicious QR codes that, when scanned, grant them access to the victim's WhatsApp Web account. This allows them to read and send messages, access contacts, and even make calls.

Real-Life Examples of WhatsApp Hacks in Sri Lanka



A Colombo businessman lost significant sums of money after his account was compromised, with scammers sending messages to his contacts requesting financial assistance. A retired officer fell victim to a similar scam, where hackers used his account to defraud his friends and family.

Protecting Yourself from WhatsApp Hacks

To safeguard your WhatsApp account, follow these essential tips:



Never share your verification code with anyone.

Be cautious of unexpected messages and calls, especially those requesting personal information.

Enable two-factor authentication on your WhatsApp account.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown files.

Keep your WhatsApp app and phone's operating system updated.

Use a strong password for your phone and WhatsApp account. Be mindful of public Wi-Fi networks and avoid accessing sensitive information on them.

Additional Security Measures

Consider using a reputable security solution to protect your device from malware and phishing attacks. Regularly review your phone's app permissions and uninstall any suspicious apps. Stay informed about the latest cyber threats and scams by following cybersecurity news and updates.

By following these precautions, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to WhatsApp account hacks and protect your personal information and finances.