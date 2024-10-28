Israeli Extremist Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes And Vehicles East Of Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Tulkarem / PNN /

Israeli extremist settlers today attacked Palestinian homes and in the town of Ramin, east of Tulkarm.

Citizen Shawqi Hamad said, "My family and I woke up to the sounds of breaking the windows of the house at the entrance to the town, and we saw a group of Israeli extremist settlers hurling stones at the house, which caused damage to the windows, without causing any injuries."

He added that the destruction affected his parked vehicle after they smashed its front, side and back windows.

The town of Ramin has recently witnessed continuous attacks by settlers, specifically farmers while they were picking olives in the Ramin plain, including attacking and assaulting them and forcing them to leave their lands at gunpoint.