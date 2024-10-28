Israeli Extremist Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes And Vehicles East Of Tulkarm
Date
10/28/2024 2:18:12 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Tulkarem / PNN /
Israeli extremist settlers today attacked Palestinian homes and vehicles in the town of Ramin, east of Tulkarm.
Citizen Shawqi Hamad said, "My family and I woke up to the sounds of breaking the windows of the house at the entrance to the town, and we saw a group of Israeli extremist settlers hurling stones at the house, which caused damage to the windows, without causing any injuries."
He added that the destruction affected his parked vehicle after they smashed its front, side and back windows.
The town of Ramin has recently witnessed continuous attacks by settlers, specifically farmers while they were picking olives in the Ramin plain, including attacking and assaulting them and forcing them to leave their lands at gunpoint.
MENAFN28102024000205011050ID1108825756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.