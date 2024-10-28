List-II Of Approved Models For Solar Cells Effective From April 1, 2026

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 28 (KNN) The is set to implement an Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells, expanding its existing framework for solar module to further strengthen the country's green transition. The new initiative, known as List II, is scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2026.

This development builds upon the original ALMM order introduced in 2019, which established List I for solar modules to promote domestic manufacturing and usage of India-made solar panels.

According to a recent office memorandum from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, while the initial order focused on solar PV modules, the proposed List II will specifically identify and include approved models and manufacturers of solar PV cells.

The implementation of List II was previously delayed due to the country's installed capacity of solar PV cells falling short of demand.

However, with substantial capacity increase expected over the next two years, the government has now proposed moving forward with the expansion.

The draft amendment stipulates that solar PV modules currently listed in ALMM List-I with expiry dates beyond March 31, 2026, must incorporate solar PV cells from the approved List-II manufacturers to maintain their listing status.

To ensure smooth transition, the government has included exemptions for projects where the last date of bid submission precedes the issuance of this order. These projects will not be required to source solar PV cells from ALMM List-II manufacturers.

Industry leaders have responded positively to the initiative. Sustainable Projects and Developers Association (SDPA) President Vineet Mittal emphasised that the new mechanism will enhance domestic manufacturing by ensuring quality control in government-backed projects.

(KNN Bureau)