Kandima Maldives Launches Fast Track: The Maldives' Longest And Fastest E-Go-Kart Circuit A Thrilling Experience For All Ages!

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kandima , Maldives Ready, set, go! Kandima Maldives is revving up the excitement with the launch of Fast Track , the Maldives' first-ever professional-grade electric go-kart track. Set against the spectacular backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this 500-metre track is the longest, fastest, and most exhilarating karting experience in the region, perfect for adrenaline seekers and families alike. Officially opening on 15 November 2024, Kandima builds upon its uniquely universal appeal with a seamless blend of active and entertainment offerings. The ultimate holiday destination for all with, Fast Track here to fuel unforgettable memories as the premier playground for guests of all ages.



Go Kart at Kandima, Maldives





More Track, More Speed, More Fun! With speeds soaring up to 80 km/h, twelve hair-raising turns, and an eco-conscious electric kart system, Fast Track is more than just a karting experience – it's a high-speed adventure in paradise! Kandima's Fast Track is the first and the longest asphalt track in the Maldives at 500 thrilling metres, offering an extended rush for racers and ensuring every lap is packed with adventure.





Research

shows that 2025 will be the year of ' collective adventure ', with reports revealing the search for shared experiences is reshaping travel behaviour. More than ever, travellers from across the world want experiences they can share with others.







Safety and comfort come paramount with Kandima's specially designed karts, which feature adjustable seating, safety barriers, and full seat belts. With three marshal posts strategically positioned around the track, all racers can feel confident and secure while embracing their need for speed. This attention to detail, combined with Kandima's renowned service and innovative design, makes Fast Track the ultimate entertainment destination for anyone visiting the Maldives.





Whether you're a seasoned racer or just getting started, Fast Track offers a range of settings and support to ensure that everyone has a blast. The karts are equipped with adjustable speed settings, making them suitable for juniors, families, and competitive thrill-seekers. For those

craving a more immersive experience, Kandima is set to offer a Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix packages that include qualifying rounds, gridding, and a full race experience. A full safety briefing is provided before every session, and a friendly team offers all racers expert guidance on kart handling, track navigation, and driving techniques to ensure an exhilarating and safe ride from start to finish





In line with Kandima's commitment to sustainability, the karts are powered by cutting-edge electric technology, offering an eco-friendly, zero-emission adventure. This high-tech, high-thrill experience aligns seamlessly with Kandima's environmental goals, letting you enjoy the thrill of racing while keeping the island's pristine beauty untouched.





Fast Track promises an anything-but-ordinary racing experience, combining Kandima's signature style with jaw-dropping Indian Ocean views and a top-of-the-line track. Guests can be among the first to hit the track and make racing memories in the most stunning location imaginable.



"At Kandima, we are always pushing the boundaries of what an island experience can be. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Maldives' longest and first oceanfront asphalt go-kart circuit, specifically designed to cater to family travellers and adventure enthusiasts,” says Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts .“This exciting addition enhances our resort's offerings for all, whilst providing an exhilarating experience for teens, couples and families. We are committed to creating memorable and engaging activities that elevate the guest experience in our beautiful tropical setting."



Further bolstering its entertainment offering, Kandima is set to launch PlaySpace in 2025, an immersive entertainment centre on its extensive island. The high-tech facility will consist of classic arcade games, VR experiences, bowling, escape rooms and more fun for teens, grownups and families, alike, furthering Kandima's appeal as the ultimate lifestyle destination for all travellers.







The go-karting fun starts at just INR 2740/ INR 2905 for a 10-minute session, with exclusive packages available for couples, families, and groups.

Interested in beginning a one-stop Maldivian adventure? Studios start at INR 33,292per night on a Full Board basis, Beach Villas start at INR 48,618per night on Full Board basis.





About Kandima Maldives

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometre resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters to guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends, and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, well-being, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, a football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.



About Pulse Hotels & Resorts

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.