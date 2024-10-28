Southern Military Zone Intercepts Drone-Smuggling Attempt On Western Border

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone intercepted an attempt to smuggle narcotics via drone along Jordan's western front on Monday, according to a responsible source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF).The source detailed that the Border Guard Forces, in close coordination with military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected and monitored the drone as it attempted to cross into Jordanian territory. Following standard rules of engagement, forces were able to neutralize the drone and drop its cargo within Jordan's borders. The seized items have since been transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.The source reiterated the Jordan Armed Forces' ongoing commitment to deploying all necessary resources and capabilities to block the entry of illicit drugs into the country, safeguarding both public welfare and national security.