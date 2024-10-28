King Tells NATO Chief Regional Calm Requires Effective International Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon
10/28/2024 2:02:01 PM
Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II, in a phone call with NATO
Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, reiterated that reaching comprehensive calm in the region requires effective international efforts to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.
According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to prevent dragging the region into an all-out war.
The King called for bolstering the humanitarian response in Gaza and ensuring the unimpeded flow of aid to the Strip.
His Majesty also reaffirmed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
Discussions covered Jordan's ties with NATO and means of bolstering cooperation in various fields.
