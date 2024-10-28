King Tells NATO Chief Regional Calm Requires Effective International Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II, in a phone call with Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, reiterated that reaching comprehensive calm in the region requires effective international efforts to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to prevent dragging the region into an all-out war.The King called for bolstering the humanitarian response in Gaza and ensuring the unimpeded flow of aid to the Strip.His Majesty also reaffirmed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.Discussions covered Jordan's ties with NATO and means of bolstering cooperation in various fields.