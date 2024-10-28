Minister Calls For Overhaul Of Government Digital Media Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- of Communication Minister Mohammad Momani has called for an overhaul of the country's digital tools.During a meeting with digital media officials from various ministries and government agencies, Momani emphasized the urgency of enhancing these tools to improve their effectiveness and visibility in the digital landscape.Momani, who is also the government's spokesman, urged attendees to objectively assess the current state of government digital media and to identify innovative strategies for developing high-quality content."The existing reality of government digital media is in need of significant enhancement, and our ambitions far exceed the current capabilities," he stated.He highlighted the necessity for greater collaboration among media units within government ministries, especially during major national events that are critical for public interest.The minister also stressed the importance of engaging with citizens through various digital platforms to ensure the accurate dissemination of information."In light of the rapid technological advancements, it is imperative that our digital tools are both effective and compelling, taking a forefront position in the media narrative," Momani said, advocating for a higher standard of professionalism and effectiveness in government communications.During the discussions, Momani welcomed feedback from digital media officials, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to support the media plans of government entities.He announced plans to collaborate with Jordanian universities to develop training programs aimed at enhancing skills in digital media, ensuring that government decisions are communicated effectively to the public.Looking forward, he outlined prospective collaborations with the Ministry of Digital Economy to activate government digital media platforms.Addressing concerns about negative comments on social media, he asserted, "The use of government digital tools for derogatory remarks is unacceptable. While constructive criticism and engagement are welcome, we cannot tolerate insults."He emphasized that government accounts are meant to facilitate information flow and address public inquiries, rather than spread misinformation.Zaid Nawaiseh, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication, opened the meeting by underscoring the importance of digital media in governance.He noted the establishment of a dedicated directorate within the ministry focused on digital media and content production.Additionally, a comprehensive database of officials managing social media accounts across government agencies has been created and is continuously updated to streamline coordination and communication.This initiative aims to standardize national media messaging, particularly during significant events, while minimizing the spread of rumors and misinformation.Officials from social media platforms reiterated the value of regular meetings to address key observations regarding digital media practices, ensuring a cohesive and refined media strategy.