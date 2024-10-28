As Part Of His Weekly Field Inspections, PM Checks On 8 Service Facilities In Rusaifeh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Rusaifeh, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- As part of his weekly field inspections, Prime Jaafar Hassan visited eight service facilities in Zarqa Governorate's Rusaifeh Brigade on Monday.Hassan's visit included Prince Faisal Public Hospital, two secondary for boys and girls located in a cluster of public schools in Rusaifeh, Theodor Schneller School, New Hope Center for Multiple Disabilities, Zarqa River, Marka Camp Center, and Marka (Hittin) Refugee Camp Park.Examining the Prince Faisal Public Hospital, the Prime Minister underlined that the government will hasten the development of the hospital, which provides services to a significant portion of the population, as well as carry out the required maintenance on several of the hospital's facilities, particularly the nursery building serving the children of female employees in the hospital.During his visit to the Usayd bin Husayr Secondary School for Boys and Khadija bint Khuwaylid Secondary School for Girls, students and teachers briefed Hassan on the essential needs and tools needed to enhance the educational scene and create a suitable environment for academic and sports activitiesThe Prime Minister directed that the two schools' courtyards be rehabilitated, that the appropriate sports equipment be provided, that general maintenance be performed, and that the needs of additional schools in the cluster be identified.At the Theodor Schneller School, the Premier lauded the school for its work in helping the local community, offering academic and vocational education possibilities, and caring for orphaned pupils. About 400 students are served by the school, which was founded in 1959 as an educational endowment on 667 dunams. Of these, 100 are enrolled in vocational and technical training programs.Hassan received feedback from students and administrators during his tour of the school's facilities, with a particular emphasis on lighting and enhancing the school's courtyards and corridors. He also confirmed that the government will support the implementation of these suggestions and research, contributing to the acquisition of equipment required to develop the school's vocational program for electric vehicle maintenance.The Prime Minister was briefed on the services offered by the New Hope Center for Multiple Disabilities during his visit, and he spoke with both beneficiaries and staff. He praised the staff's efforts, pointing out that they provide beneficiaries high-quality services that meet the highest standards.In addition to meeting with several patients and medical and health staff at the Marka Camp Health Center, where he was briefed on the center's health services, the Prime Minister continued his tour in Rusaifeh Brigade and checked on the environment in the Zarqa River. He also gave instructions to implement a comprehensive and ongoing environmental campaign to remove pollutants and combat disease vectors in the river.The Prime Minister emphasized at the Hittin Camp Park that the government will maintain the park's infrastructure and playground, supply it with the required materials, repair the road that leads to it, upgrade its lighting, and keep it open as a community gathering place.The Prime Minister was accompanied on his tours by the Minister of Local Administration, the Minister of Education, and the Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs.