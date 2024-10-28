QCB Governor Meets With JP Morgan Executive
Date
10/28/2024 2:01:35 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central bank (QCB), on Monday met with Mary Erdoes, JP Morgan Asset and Wealth Management chief executive officer. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.
MENAFN28102024000067011011ID1108825617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.