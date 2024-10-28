Qatar Chamber, Saudi's AYBC Discuss Enhancing Co-Operation Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently received a Saudi delegation representing the Asharqia Young Businessmen Council (AYBC).

Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri, Director of Administrative and Affairs Hussian Yousef al-Abdulghani, Director of Affairs Abdulaziz al-Kuwari, and Qatar Young Entrepreneurs Club president Ibrahim al-Sulaiti attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, al-Mansouri presented an overview of the chamber's role and the services it provides to the business community in Qatar, as well as the key initiatives it adopts to support entrepreneurs.

He also highlighted that the chamber values entrepreneurs as a vital part of the private sector, emphasising its commitment to encouraging them to establish businesses and increase the number of SMEs in the country.

Al-Mansouri underscored the chamber's readiness to co-operate with the AYBC by organising joint meetings between Qatari and Saudi entrepreneurs to exchange views and expertise and discuss opportunities to establish joint ventures.

For his part, al-Afaliq said the delegation's visit aims to learn about Qatar's investment climate and explore opportunities available for Saudi entrepreneurs to form partnerships with their Qatari counterparts.

He added that the AYBC operates under the umbrella of the Asharqia Chamber and consists of 50 entrepreneurs. Elaborating on the council's missions, al-Afaliq noted that it encourages young men and women to pursue entrepreneurship, present their ideas, and promote successful experiences. It also aims to expand and grow entrepreneurial projects, organise, and participate in entrepreneurial events, and engage with entities that support youth business projects.

