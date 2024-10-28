Qatar Launches National Ageing Survey

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Public (MoPH), in collaboration with the National Planning Council and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), has announced the launch of Qatar's National Ageing Survey. The fieldwork for the survey is set to take place from November 3, 2024 to January 31 of 2025.

In a press held Monday by the Ministry, representatives from the participating entities highlighted the importance of the survey as part of Qatar's broader efforts to enhance the health and wellbeing of the elderly population. The survey aims to support initiatives and programmes that focus on their health and contribute positively to the community at large.

The National Ageing Survey is designed to collect crucial information and statistical indicators related to the health and needs of individuals aged 60 and above. This will be done through home visits to a sample of 1,808 individuals, including both Qatari citizens and residents, after prior contact and coordination with them.

The survey includes a comprehensive health assessment of participants, involving biometric measurements such as blood pressure, weight, hearing, and lung function. Additionally, physical and cognitive abilities will be tested, and participants will be asked to complete a questionnaire on their health status and lifestyle.

Sheikh the Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs at the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, emphasised that the survey marks a significant step towards promoting and protecting the rights of the elderly. The survey aims to identify their health and social needs by developing a national database on the health of the elderly, which will aid in creating strategies, policies, and future plans that better address this demographics needs. The survey also supports the implementation of the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 and aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, Saud Al Shammari, who is the Assistant Director of the Department of Censuses, Surveys and Statistical Methods at the National Planning Council, said that "through this survey, we aim to collect accurate and comprehensive data on the elderly using the latest tools and scientific techniques for data collection and analysis. This will enable stakeholders to develop sustainable policies and programmes that meet their aspirations and ensure a healthier and happier life."

He assured that the privacy of participants data would be strictly maintained, with information being used solely for statistical purposes. Survey results will be presented as aggregated reports without any individual data.

Senior Consultant in Home Care at HMC Dr. Hanan Alyafei highlighted the significance of the survey in improving services for the elderly and ensuring their needs are met with the highest level of healthcare possible.

"The Home Care Services team will actively participate in the survey to maximize its benefits, especially given the teams extensive experience working with the elderly," Dr. Alyafei added

The speakers at the press conference urged the public to support this national initiative and to collaborate with the survey team. The survey team has received extensive training from the Ministry of Public Health and its partners, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), on conducting home visits and collecting data, as well as applying the tools used in the survey.

They clarified that before conducting home visits, participants will be contacted in advance through phone calls and text messages. For any inquiries about the survey or its field team, the public can reach out to the Unified Health Sector Contact Centre on 16000. (QNA)

