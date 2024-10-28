Amir Discusses In Phone With Dutch PM Developments In Gaza, Lebanon
Date
10/28/2024 2:00:22 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of The Netherlands HE Dick Schoof bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields.
HH the Amir also discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon. This came during a phone call His Highness received from HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of The Netherlands.
MENAFN28102024000063011010ID1108825562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.