Amir Discusses In Phone With Dutch PM Developments In Gaza, Lebanon

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with Prime of the Kingdom of The Netherlands HE Dick Schoof bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields.

HH the Amir also discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon. This came during a phone call received from HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of The Netherlands.