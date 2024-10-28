Qatari Plane Arrives In Beirut Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: A Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived today, October 28, at Rafic Hariri Airport in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon carrying medical aid provided by the Qatar Red Crescent, as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the Lebanese people in response to the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing due to recent developments.

The aid was received by the staff of Qatar's Embassy and representatives of the Lebanese government.