Republic Hospitality Announces Exciting Partnership Between Lamar's Sporting Club And Sir Wieners Hot Dogs
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lamar's Sporting Club is a haven for like-minded individuals who appreciate nightlife experiences, sports, and exclusivity. The venue features a 2,000 square foot lounge adorned with rich, dark wood paneling, plush leather banquettes, and vintage-inspired decor, offering both comfort and luxury. Lamar's is a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and nightlife fanatics, offering a top-tier experience with a focus on excellent service, great food, and an unbeatable atmosphere. Lamar's is the perfect place to enjoy all your favorite sporting games this season, as well as host private events, corporate networking, happy hours, and holiday parties. Sir Wiener's exclusive menu is now available at Lamar's Sporting Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday located at 570 King Street.
LAMAR'S HOURS OF OPERATION
Sir Wieners Exclusive Menu Available: Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Wednesday – Friday 6:00PM – CLOSE
Saturday 11:00AM – CLOSE
Sunday 12:00PM – CLOSE
ABOUT REPUBLIC HOSPITALITY
Republic Hospitality is a prominent hospitality company based in Charleston, South Carolina known for its diverse range of luxury restaurants, lounge, and nightlife establishments. Republic Hospitality boasts a portfolio that includes venues such as Republic Garden & Lounge, Bourbon
N' Bubbles, MESU, Lamar's Sporting Club and Zachary's Daiquiris. Republic Hospitality prides itself on offering exceptional experiences in opulent surroundings providing personalized service. For more information, visit
MEDIA CONTACT
J. Michael Walker
Marketing Director, Republic Hospitality
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOCIAL
@LamarsCHS –
@sirwieners –
SOURCE Republic Hospitality
