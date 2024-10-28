Udhampur Begins Celebration For 1St Anniversary Of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' Programme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) A series of celebratory events have kicked off in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur to mark the first anniversary of "Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)" programme.

Scores of volunteers from the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Udhampur Municipal Council, NSS, and local have joined hands to promote this year's theme, "culture of integrity for nation's prosperity", by conducting a cleanliness drive across various town markets and public spaces.

"My Bharat Sangathan was established last year and today marks its anniversary. To honour the occasion, we organised a Swachhata Abhiyan in the market to channel the energy of youth toward positivity and national progress," said a participant.

"As our PM envisions a 'Viksit Bharat', this initiative is a step in that direction. With Diwali nearing, I urge everyone to promote cleanliness and celebrate in a healthy and clean manner," he said further.

A couple of participants also visited an old-age home, where they helped the elderly residents in cleaning the living spaces, thereby embodying the message of service and community support, as emphasised by the Prime Minister.

Mohit, an NSS volunteer, said: "We came to the old-age home as part of this initiative. Being a youth, we must contribute. This Diwali, let's choose green crackers, be mindful of others, and take care to clean up the residue from fireworks.”

Over the next few days and weeks, similar cleanliness drives and welfare programs are set to take place across the country, as part of the anniversary celebrations for "Mera Yuva Bharat."

Notably, the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for youth of the country was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Unity Day last year, on October 31st 2023 at the city's Kartavya Path.

The Mera Yuva Bharat, set up under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has been designed to serve as technology-driven facilitator for youth development and youth-led development, with the overarching goal of providing equitable opportunities to empower the youth in realising their aspirations and contributing to the creation of a“Viksit Bharat” (developed India).