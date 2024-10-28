Ocutrx Unveils Digiloupestm Headset With Advanced AR, XR, And Pancake Lens Technology For Medical And Surgical Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. ("Ocutrx"), a leader in augmented reality (AR) and 3D for medical, enterprise, and gaming applications, today announced its all-new DigiLoupesTM headset which replaces traditional analog medical loupes. DigiLoupes features advanced AR, XR, and pancake lens technology. The patented DigiLoupes headset is poised to transform surgery for both doctor and patient due to its industry-leading technological capabilities and ergonomic design. Ocutrx is displaying the new model at AWE EU, a virtual reality event taking place in Vienna, Austria, on October 29th and 30th.

DigiLoupes headset will come in two versions: one AR version with a Near-Eye Pupil-Forming Catadioptric Optical Engine and one version named PariVueTM with two pancake lenses as the optical engine. Pancake lenses, in contrast to traditional fresnel lenses, are short and flat, providing high-quality optics in a compact package; in the DigiLoupes headset, the pancake lens offers full peripheral vision. The pancake lens fits in a smaller surface area yet doesn't sacrifice image quality, allowing the headset to be reduced in size and, therefore, lighter for the surgeon wearing it, all while producing the same high-resolution imagery. DigiLoupes provides the surgeon with multiple digital surgery views, including the surgery view and magnification, pre-operative imaging, and equipment readouts.

DigiLoupes version will offer an enhanced surgeon experience without sacrificing the high visual quality that our surgeon network has come to know and expect from Ocutrx AR/XR products," said Michael Freeman, CEO of Ocutrx. "We are committed to designing and building the best products possible that will improve user experience across a wide range of sectors. The DigiLoupes stand-alone headset and the ORLenz AR/XR headset used with the OR-Bot 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre provide dramatic improvements in healthcare ergonomics and 3D visualization, and we look forward to the immense benefits beyond surgical-for enterprise, manufacturing research, military, and gaming in the future as well."

DigiLoupes headset replaces traditional "chin-on-chest" loupes and is being developed for spinal interventions, orthopedic surgeons, breast surgeons, dentists, and dermatologists. DigiLoupes replaces unergonomic loupes and adds digital and extended reality features, including both surgical and preoperative imaging views, and offers an industry-leading field-of-view, resolution, and connectivity. The headset also features tilt-up capability and see-around displays, offering the surgeon a comprehensive and complete overview of the surgical site and surrounding area. The programmable and wireless DigiLoupes foot pedal features adjustable magnification, variable illumination, adjustable brightness, saturation adjustment, and enhanced contrast control.

Leonel Hunt, an orthopedic spine surgeon and former head of spinal surgery at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Calif., added, "The DigiLoupes solution provides better magnification, visualization, and illumination than current loupes-all hands-free. The ability to focus not just at the skin level, but also at bone, nerve, and tissue levels below without needing to move the patient is huge. It allows me to work, with full zoom and focus, without putting any instruments down. An additional bonus is the ergonomics; I can perform surgery with a healthy neck posture, which means I can be more efficient, conduct more surgeries, and care for more people."

DigiLoupes, manufactured at the Ocutrx-Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Campus in Colorado Springs, Colo., will be on display at AWE EU in Vienna. Ocutrx invites attendees to stop by its booth, #619, and explore the endless possibilities of its DigiLoupes technology.

Ocutrx's patents around its OcuLenz and ORLenz headsets are poised to have a significant impact on the manufacturing, aerospace, spaceflight, and gaming industries with its 3D visualization monitors and holographic imaging. Ocutrx recently celebrated a major milestone of securing its 35th patent in the area of surgical and patient 3D visualization and remains committed to its mission of developing innovative AR and XR technologies that have a meaningful impact across industries worldwide. Starting in November, Ocutrx will begin validation trials in Europe of its OcuLenz headset for low vision, including advanced macular degeneration.

Ocutrx is in the process of gaining FDA and CE certification for the DigiLoupes and ORLenz Surgical headsets, and the CE mark for the OcuLenz for low vision headset. For further details on Ocutrx Technologies Inc. and its innovative solutions, please visit ocutrxtech .

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenzTM headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot(tm) 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality, and depth precision. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrxtech .

