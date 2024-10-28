Nominations Open For 2025 ASES Awards: Celebrating Solar Leadership And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Society (ASES) is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2025 ASES Awards. These prestigious awards recognize excellence and leadership in solar research, technology, policy, education, industry, and volunteer service. Each year at the

ASES National Solar Conference, outstanding individuals and groups are honored for their contributions to advancing solar energy and sustainability.

Nominations for the 2025 Awards and Fellows are due January 15, 2025. Instructions and additional details are on ases/awards.

The 2025 ASES Awards will be presented at the ASES National Solar Conference on August 5, 2025 , at 6:00 PM MT in Boulder, Colorado. Nominations are now being accepted from ASES members and must be submitted by January 15, 2025 . Further details, instructions, and nomination forms can be found at

ases/awards .

Award Categories:



Innovative Research and Development Award in honor of Charles Greeley Abbot: Recognizing breakthroughs in solar energy through scientific and technical research.

Applied Solar Technology Award in honor of Hoyt Clarke Hottel: Celebrating revolutionary advancements in the commercial application of solar technologies.

Leadership in Solar Architecture and Design Award: Highlighting leaders in sustainable building design and low-energy architecture.

Leadership in Solar Policy and Market Transformation Award: Honoring those whose policies and market innovations have accelerated renewable energy adoption.

Code Development, Innovation, and Training Award in honor of Claudia Hansen Wentworth: Recognizing pioneers in building code development, solar product innovation, and training.

Women in Solar Energy Award (WISE): Acknowledging exceptional women who have made significant contributions to the solar industry and advanced gender equity.

Volunteer Service Award in honor of Rebecca Vories: Honoring dedicated ASES volunteers whose leadership has had a lasting impact on key programs. John and Barbara Yellott Award for Graduate Solar Research: Celebrating graduate students whose research is driving progress in solar energy.

Fellows Nomination Details:

ASES Fellows are individuals who have been ASES members for at least 10 years and have made honorable contributions to the society and its mission. New Fellows are nominated by at least three ASES members, one of whom must be a current Fellow. Nominations for Fellows are also due by January 15, 2025 .

All nomination materials, including letters of support and resumes or LinkedIn profiles, should be submitted to Jill Cliburn, Chair of the Awards Committee , at [email protected] . For Fellows nominations, letters should be sent to David Hill, Fellows Chair at [email protected] . If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the respective committees.

Join us in celebrating the incredible leadership and innovation within the solar community. Your nominations help highlight the achievements that are accelerating our journey toward a 100% renewable energy society.

About the American Solar Energy Society (ASES):

ASES is celebrating its 70th

anniversary this year and brings a depth of expertise and experience on solar energy technologies, workforce development, research, and deployment of community-based solar projects.

ASES is the longest-serving and leading solar energy advocacy organization in

the United States, with 20,000 members. ASES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% clean energy future and emphasizes the values of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for a successful transition. ASES cultivates community and powers progress by integrating the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens via the award-winning

Solar Today

magazine , the e-newsletter

Solar@Work ,

webinars , the

ASES National Solar Conference

and the

ASES National Solar Tour . Learn more at

.

