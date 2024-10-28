Indoor Ag-Con To Host Pre-Event CEA Food Safety Workshop Series With Ceres University Ahead Of March 2025 Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indoor Ag-Con and Ceres University Partner To Host CEA Food Safety Workshops Ahead of March 11-12, 2025 edition at Westgate Las Vegas.

Indoor Ag-Con partners with Ceres University to host 2 CEA Food Safety Workshops ahead of March 11-12, 2025 Indoor Ag-Con trade show at the Westgate Las Vegas

- Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-ConLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the success of the 2024 pre-event workshop, Indoor Ag-Con is excited to announce its continued partnership with Ceres University to host two comprehensive CEA Food Safety Workshops ahead of the 2025 Indoor Ag-Con trade show, scheduled for March 11-12 at the Westgate Las Vegas. This workshop series, tailored for professionals in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and vertical farming industries, will offer food safety managers, quality assurance personnel, and executives a valuable opportunity to expand their knowledge and revalidate HACCP CertificationThe CEA Food Safety Workshops, scheduled for March 10, 2025, will feature two sessions:.Workshop One: Internal Review Programs for Food Safety Managers & Quality Assurance Personnel8:30 AM – 12:30 PMAttendees will gain valuable insights into developing and auditing internal food safety programs, a requirement for GFSI-certified organizations. Attendees of this accredited class can earn a total of three Continuing Education Units (CEUs)..Workshop Two: Executive Level Food Safety1:30 PM – 5:30 PMThis workshop offers an executive perspective on managing food safety programs effectively. Attendees will explore the essentials of quality assurance, critical aspects of food safety program management, methods for addressing customer inquiries and more.Participants attending both workshops can earn a revalidation of their HACCP Certification for an additional four years. Each workshop is priced at $575, with a discounted rate of $995 for both.“We're pleased to offer the CEA Food Safety Workshop as part of our expanding educational line-up at Indoor Ag-Con,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con.“Food safety is a top priority for the CEA industry, and our partnership with Ceres University helps ensure attendees leave with the tools and knowledge they need to maintain high standards.”“Partnering with Indoor Ag-Con to bring back the CEA Food Safety Workshop is a valuable opportunity,” said Karl Kolb, Ph.D., President of Ceres University.“Our goal is to help CEA professionals build effective food safety practices. This workshop will provide clear, practical approaches that attendees can apply to improve their food safety programs.”In addition to workshop attendance, registration includes access to the Indoor Ag-Con Expo Hall on March 11-12, providing participants with entry to the trade show floor, presentations in the Expo Theater, and a Welcome Happy Hour.For more details and registration for the CEA Food Safety Workshop, visit cea-food-safety-pre-event-workshop-2025/ .ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The event brings together industry professionals from across the globe to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the CEA sector. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visitABOUT CERES UNIVERSITYCeres University is a leading provider of ICET-accredited food safety training and certification. With a mission to enhance food safety and quality through education, Ceres University equips professionals in the food industry with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their careers and ensure the highest standards of safety and quality. More information –

Suzanne Pruitt

Indoor Ag-Con

+1 404-452-1884

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.