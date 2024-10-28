Ayaz Sadiq Rejects Supreme Court's Decision On Reserved Seats For PTI, Awaits Election Commission's Stand

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Senior Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, has stated he will not accept the Supreme Court's decision regarding reserved seats for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



In a TV interview, Sadiq criticized the court's ruling as“rewriting the Constitution” and emphasized that he would await the Election Commission's decision before taking action.

Pointing to amendments in the Election Act 2017, Sadiq indicated that Parliament is unlikely to accept the court's ruling since legislative changes now empower the Election Commission as the decisive authority.



When asked if he considers the Election Commission above the Supreme Court, Sadiq responded that despite understanding the court's decisions, he prefers to await guidance from the Election Commission concerning Assembly matters.

Sadiq also disclosed that members from the government benches had approached him, expressing interest in assuming the Chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), as they now have the numbers.



However, he advised them to wait, noting that the issue would likely gain attention following the approval of the 26th Amendment. Sadiq acknowledged that decision-making in multiple parliamentary committees, including the PAC, has stalled due to inactivity.