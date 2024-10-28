Align Technology Hosts its Third of a Four-Part Series of Educational Roadshow Events to Advance Digital Transformation for Middle East Dentists

(MENAFN- Alto ) • Events took place across Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah, and Riyadh from September 26–27, 2024.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28th October 2024: Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, has successfully completed the third step of its Growing Patients Roadshow in the Middle East.



The third in a four-part series of educational roadshows to advance digital transformation for Middle East dentists was held on the 26th and 27th of September across Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah, and Riyadh. The series of events focused on the 'Enhance' phase, aimed at improving clinical outcomes for growing patients through innovative treatment solutions.



More than 150 dental professionals from across the region had the opportunity to hear from experts, including Dr. Roelien Stapelberg in Dubai, Dr. Dalal Rashidi in Kuwait, Dr. Osama Basri in Jeddah, and Dr. Ibrahim Alshahrani in Riyadh, as they shared insights on how to elevate orthodontic skills and enhance patient care.



Each session offered in-depth insights into leveraging the Align™ Digital Platform (ADP) to enhance treatment planning and clinical outcomes for young patients. The sessions also focused on the use of ClinCheck® Software and other ADP tools, providing participants with practical knowledge to optimize their Invisalign® treatments for teens and younger patients, following the publication of Align Technology’s research into treating Growing Patients earlier this year.



Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East, Align Technology, expressed his enthusiasm for the success of the event. “The Growing Patients Roadshow is a testament to our commitment to supporting dental professionals across the region. With over 18.2 million Invisalign® patients treated globally, including 5 million teens, the Growing Patients initiative is one of our key strategic pillars. By empowering orthodontists with the latest digital tools and treatment strategies, we can help them provide superior care to their younger patients, ensuring better clinical outcomes and a more streamlined workflow for their practices.”



Throughout the event, dental professionals gained a valuable understanding of how to navigate growing patient cases by utilising digital tools that streamline the treatment process and enhance patient experiences. The roadshow sessions also provided expert guidance on troubleshooting common challenges associated with Invisalign® treatments for younger patients, offering practical solutions that help improve both clinical outcomes and patient compliance.



As Align Technology continues its mission to transform the way dental professionals approach growing patient treatments, the company remains focused on providing the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve long-lasting results for both practitioners and their young patients. The roadshow is part of a broader effort to advance digital orthodontics across the Middle East, with the event culminating in December with the fourth and final Growing Patients Roadshow event of 2024, welcoming guest speaker Dr Sandra Tai.



