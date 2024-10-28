Organon Completes Acquisition Of Dermavant, Including Innovative Dermatologic Therapy, VTAMA® (Tapinarof) Cream, 1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expands Organon's dermatology capabilities with a nonbiologic, non-steroidal topical in the U.S.

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a mission to improve the of women throughout their lives, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Dermavant Sciences Ltd. from Roivant (NASDAQ: ROIV). Dermavant is a company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic solutions in immuno-dermatology. Please see our prior announcement for a summary of the transaction terms .

VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, is a novel nonbiologic, non-steroidal topical therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in adults with no safety label warnings or precautions and without restrictions on location and duration of use or body surface area. The FDA is reviewing a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for VTAMA cream as a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children two years of age and older, with Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.

Plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis-commonly known as eczema-are common chronic inflammatory skin diseases affecting millions of people in the U.S. and around the globe.1,2 Psoriasis presents a significant impact to quality of life and atopic dermatitis is associated with a higher disease burden for women compared to men.3,4

“The future of dermatology depends on innovative treatments like VTAMA, and Organon's acquisition of Dermavant allows us to further expand our existing portfolio of established brands and biosimilar dermatology treatments,” said Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Organon.“Integrating the expertise of Dermavant into Organon's U.S. organization marks the beginning of a new chapter in dermatology. We are excited to bring this nonbiologic non-steroidal topical option to the millions of patients suffering from a chronic skin condition like plaque psoriasis and, potentially in the future, atopic dermatitis.”

“I would like to thank Kevin and the entire Organon team for their partnership in the acquisition of Dermavant,” said Mayukh Sukhatme, MD, President and Chief Investment Officer of Roivant.“This deal represents a true win-win outcome for Organon and Roivant in our mutual goal to address patient needs and is emblematic of Roivant's ability to form non-traditional, value-enhancing collaborations on important medicines. We believe that Organon's strong global commercial footprint will maximize the impact of VTAMA for patients globally, and we are excited to continue to share meaningfully in the success of VTAMA along the way.”

About VTAMA ® (tapinarof) cream, 1%

VTAMA cream is a non-steroidal once-daily topical treatment. The safety and effectiveness of VTAMA cream was evaluated in randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled trials, PSOARING-1 and 2 for plaque psoriasis. The safety and efficacy of VTAMA for the treatment of atopic dermatitis was also evaluated in ADORING-1 and ADORING-2 Phase III clinical studies and is currently under review with the FDA.

About Organon

Organon is an independent global healthcare company with a mission to help improve the health of women throughout their lives. Organon's diverse portfolio offers more than 60 medicines and products in women's health, biosimilars, and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. In addition to Organon's current products, the company invests in innovative solutions and research to drive future growth opportunities in women's health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical partners and innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and agile presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has geographic scope with significant reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit

About Roivant

Roivant is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant's pipeline includes IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis and non-infectious uveitis; and mosliciguat, an inhaled soluble sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, in addition to other clinical stage molecules. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or“Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information,

