GD Goenka University Partners With Leeds University To Foster Academic And Research Initiatives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 28, 2024: GD Goenka University is delighted to announce its collaboration with the University of Leeds, UK to enhance academic and research endeavours between the two esteemed institutions.



The alliance encompasses a comprehensive framework for cooperation, including the exchange of faculty members to promote academic and cultural enrichment, and enabling undergraduate and students to participate in summer internships, dissertation projects, semester mobility, and other academic pursuits.



Additionally, it will facilitate the sharing of research materials, publications, and newsletters to foster knowledge dissemination. Both institutions will collaborate on internships and joint research projects, offering practical experience and innovative solutions.



The partnership also includes general academic and research activities to promote mutual interests, as well as organising joint PhD programs, conferences, and symposiums to enhance scholarly exchange.



''The strategic collaboration with Leeds University is a testament to our legacy of offering a global learning experience to students. It will not only offer valuable opportunities for our students to expand their horizons but will also empower them to thrive in the digital age,'' said Dr. Kim Menezes, GD Goenka University.



Echoing his views, Ms. Jenny Oxley, Head of Internationalisation at Leeds University, stated,“This alliance marks a significant step towards fostering global academic cooperation. We are excited about the opportunities it will create for our students and faculty. By working together, we can utilise our combined strengths to offer unique educational experiences and promote innovative research projects that address global challenges.”



This association opens new avenues for students from both universities, allowing them to participate in inter-university programs within UGC guidelines. Students will gain access to diverse academic resources, cross-cultural experiences, and enriched learning opportunities to evolve into future industry leaders and change agents.





About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a“Diamond” rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

