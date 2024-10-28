Qatari Amir Receives Kuwait 1St Deputy PM
10/28/2024 9:05:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Amir sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani received on Monday First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country to participate in the 15th Milipol Qatar exhibition and conference 2024.
A statement to KUNA said that at the outset of the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister conveyed to the Qatari Amir the greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his wishes of good health and happiness and to the people of Qatar further development and prosperity.
During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the prominent developments of shared interest regionally and globally. (end)
