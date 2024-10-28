Kuwait Moi Detains Network Of Workers Tied To Building Material Robberies
10/28/2024 9:05:44 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Forensic security department at the Interior Ministry detained a Network of workers tied to robbery of building materials from land plots under construction in Al-Mutlaa area, and reselling the materials for cheaper prices.
The Ministry, mentioned in a statement on Monday, that it had received reports of robberies from several citizens after which they commenced search and investigation operations as well as site stakeouts.
The suspects confessed their connection to the crimes and were referred to specialized bodies.
Large quantities of building materials were found in a storage area used for the resale of these materials. (end)
