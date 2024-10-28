Renowned Romanian Entrepreneur Doru Borșan Targets Web3 With His Latest Project Neotech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doru Borșan, a distinguished entrepreneur with a proven track record across Eastern Europe, has announced the launch of his latest project, NeoTech, aiming to bring his visionary approach to the world of with his upcoming project. The offers versatile applications across construction, engineering, data analysis, and advertising. By merging advanced AI-driven 3D scanning with blockchain, NeoTech intends to expand into gaming, virtual tours, education, and travel. This will ensure unparalleled accuracy and detail in its digital twins while enabling secure transaction verification and ownership.

Over the past 30 years, Doru Borșan has founded more than ten successful companies spanning diverse sectors, including real estate, pharmaceuticals, airport logistics, and software. His latest innovations include the Transylvania Summit, a $150,000,000 real estate development, and Smart City®, inspired by the imminent rise of artificial intelligence. Smart City® offers 3D point cloud rendering technology that has garnered significant adoption across Europe's biggest cities.

NeoTech leverages Smart City® technology to scan physical structures and assets, creating precise point-cloud models. By integrating blockchain technology, NeoTech develops digital twins and immersive experiences that enhance virtual environments, benefiting sectors such as urban planning and VR simulations.

"Blockchain is the future," Borșan asserts. "It deserves the involvement of real entrepreneurs and the integration of established profitable businesses. NeoTech's mission is to eliminate hesitation among companies regarding this technology and show the crypto community that corporate adoption can catalyze advancement." The Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization in Romania has fully supported this conquest, where cryptocurrency adoption is advancing rapidly.

The company's AI-driven data processing technology meticulously aligns and optimizes data from various sources, including cameras, LiDAR, GPS, GNSS, and IMU, resulting in highly accurate digital models tailored for practical applications. This cutting-edge technology is already operational in major cities, including Berlin, Vienna, Gothenburg, Bucharest, Zurich, Paris, Miami, and New York.

To learn more about NeoTech, visit:



About Doru Borșan, CEO of NeoTech

Doru Borșan is a serial entrepreneur who transformed various facets of European commerce and highlighted the untapped potential of his home country, Romania.

Borșan's career began with a coffee importation company that swiftly scaled to importing over 20 tons monthly. By age 24, he had launched Club Jo, the largest nightclub in Mureș County, boasting a capacity of 1,500 people. A keen observer of emerging trends, Borșan recognized the importance of offering opportunities to his home country, Romania, leading him to launch the Romani Uniti Acasa (RUA) eco-system, which includes a property investment portal, media outlet, and Romania's first social media application, which has since become a regional communication network.

Now, under the leadership of Doru Borșan, NeoTech is set to elevate the interaction of real-world assets within the digital realm by producing detailed scans and converting them into point-cloud systems and 3D objects. Borșan's success in this next phase could herald a transformative era for the crypto space, driving new waves of adoption and reshaping perceptions for institutional investors. As he navigates this evolving landscape, the implications of his work may well extend beyond Romania, influencing the global trajectory of blockchain technology and its integration into mainstream business practices.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



