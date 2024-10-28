Biden to cast early-voting ballot in election on Monday

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden is scheduled to cast his early-voting ballot for the presidential election on Monday, as announced by the White House. He will be in Wilmington, Delaware, ahead of the election day set for November 5. This upcoming election is anticipated to be highly competitive, with Biden's party facing a close race against the candidate, former President Donald Trump, who is vying for a return to the White House.



The election is shaping up to be a significant contest between and candidate Kamala Harris, who is currently serving as Vice President. Recent polling indicates a tightly contested race, with Trump and Harris having been nearly tied in several surveys over the past few weeks. A recent nationwide poll released by CNN highlights this close competition, showing both candidates at 47 percent, reflecting the intense political climate leading up to the election.



In addition to the presidential race, the election will also determine the control of 34 Senate seats. This aspect adds another layer of importance to the election, as the outcomes could potentially shift the balance of power in the Senate. Voter turnout and engagement will be crucial factors influencing the results, as both parties prepare for a highly anticipated election that may impact the future political landscape of the country.



As the election date approaches, both candidates are likely to intensify their campaigning efforts, focusing on key issues that resonate with voters. The outcome of this election not only has implications for the presidency but also for legislative control, making it a pivotal moment in American politics.

