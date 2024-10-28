Navitas Previews Advances In Gan And Sic Technologies, Including Industry’S First 8.5 Kw AI Data Center Power Supply At Electronica 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the latest GaN and SiC technologies to 'Electrify Our World' & deliver the most efficient and reliable power solutions for AI data centers, EVs, and consumer markets, from 20 W to 20 MW

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced it will preview several breakthroughs at electronica 2024 (Hall C 3, booth 129 , November 12th- 15th).

Aligned with the mission to 'Electrify our WorldTM', the“Planet Navitas” booth invites visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC technology enable the latest solutions for AI data centers, EV transportation, renewable energy, industrial drives, and consumer appliances. Each example highlights end-user benefits such as higher power density, increased efficiency, longer range, faster charging, portability, and grid independence, along with a focus on how low-carbon-footprint GaN and SiC technology can save over 6 Gtons/yr CO2 by 2050.

Major technology updates include the world's first 8.5 kW power supply for AI and hyperscale data centers, using high-power GaNSafe power ICs and Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs.

Enabled by over 20 years of SiC innovation leadership, GeneSiC technology offers world leading performance over temperature to provide cool-running, fast-switching SiC MOSFETs to support up to 3x more powerful AI data centers and faster charging EVs. The Gen-3 Fast GeneSiC MOSFETs are developed using a proprietary 'trench-assisted planar' technology offering leading performance, while also providing superior robustness, manufacturability and cost than competition. Gen-3 Fast MOSFETs deliver high-efficiency with high-speed performance, enabling up to 25°C lower case temperature, and up to 3x longer life than SiC products from other vendors.

Also on display will be the company's latest development of GaNSenseTM Motor Drives ICs for home appliance and industrial, 650V bi-directional GaN demonstrator for next generation, highest efficiency and power density solutions, as well as newly released SiCPAKTM modules for high-power markets such as power grid, renewables, EV charging, and UPS.

In addition to the exhibition, the company's Llew Vaughan-Edmunds will take part in the EETimes panel debate 'SiC & GaN Technologies - Exploring Advancements, Addressing Challenges' (November 12th, 2:20 pm local time). This debate will examine both recent and upcoming advances that will increase wide bandgap technologies' share of the legacy silicon power IC market, which has been valued at $22bn/yr . The analyst house Yole Group predicts GaN and SiC products will make up 30% share of the power semi market by 2027.

electronica 2024 takes place at Trade Fair Center Messe München , Am Messesee 2, 81829 Munich , from November 12th – 15th.“Planet Navitas” is featured in Hall C3, booth #129.

To schedule a meeting with Navitas at electronica, email ...

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .



Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.



