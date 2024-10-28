Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results



The Company's tier one leverage and risk-based capital ratios were 11.57% and 29.07%, respectively, and the Company is considered to be“well-capitalized” at September 30, 2024. Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets of 0.11% at September 30, 2024.

HONOLULU, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the Company), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, reported a net loss of $1,318,000, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.01 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on November 22, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 8, 2024.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Merger Agreement

As previously announced in a joint news release issued April 29, 2024, Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) (Hope Bancorp) and the Company signed a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Company stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8048 share of Hope Bancorp common stock in exchange for each share of Company common stock they own, in a 100% stock-for-stock transaction valued at approximately $78.60 million, based on the closing price of Hope Bancorp's common stock on April 26, 2024. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for Territorial stockholders.

Upon completion of the transaction, Hope Bancorp intends to maintain the Territorial franchise in Hawaii and preserve the 100-plus year legacy of the Territorial Savings Bank brand name, culture and commitment to the local communities. The branches will continue to do business under the Territorial Savings Bank brand, as a trade name of Bank of Hope.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, the approval of Territorial stockholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $2.55 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total interest income was $18.31 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $17.38 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The $929,000 increase in total interest income was primarily due to an $850,000 increase in interest earned on other investments and a $343,000 increase in interest earned on loans. The increase in interest income on other investments is primarily due to a $58.03 million increase in the average cash balance with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (FRB) and a 30 basis point increase in the average interest rate paid on cash balances. The $343,000 increase in interest income on loans resulted from a 15 basis point increase in the average loan yield, partially offset by a $14.74 million decrease in the average loan balance. The increases in interest income on other investments and loans during the quarter were partially offset by a $264,000 decrease in interest on investment securities, which occurred because of a $41.07 million decrease in the average securities balance.

Interest Expense

As a result of prolonged increases in short-term interest rates, total interest expense increased by $3.48 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits increased by $3.06 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in interest expense on certificates of deposit (CD) and savings accounts. Interest expense on CDs rose by $2.01 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to a 66 basis point increase in the average cost of CDs and a $107.30 million increase in the average CD balance. The increase in the average cost of CDs and savings accounts occurred as interest rates were raised in response to the increases in market interest rates over that period. Interest expense on savings accounts rose by $1.06 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to a 65 basis point increase in the average cost of savings accounts which was partially offset by a $82.46 million decrease in the average savings account balance. The increase in the average balance of CDs and the decrease in the average balance of savings accounts occurred as customers transferred balances from lower rate savings accounts to higher rate CDs. Interest expense on FRB borrowings rose by $600,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as the Company obtained a $50.00 million advance from the FRB in the fourth quarter of 2023. FRB advances were obtained in 2023 to enhance the Company's liquidity and to fund deposit withdrawals.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased by $333,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to a $398,000 increase in general and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses included $324,000 of merger-related legal and consulting expenses and the write off of $135,000 of currency destroyed in the Lahaina wildfire. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) premium expense rose by $146,000 for the quarter because of an increase in the FDIC insurance premium rates. The increase in other general and administrative expenses and FDIC premiums was offset by a $277,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits during the quarter. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits occurred primarily because of decreases in compensation expense, supplemental executive retirement plan benefits, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) expenses, health insurance and payroll taxes. The decrease in compensation expenses, payroll taxes and health insurance expenses is primarily due to a decrease in the number of employees. The decrease in ESOP expenses is primarily due to a decline in the Company's share price which is used to calculate the accrual. The decrease in these compensation and employee benefit expenses was partially offset by a decrease in deferred salary expense for originating new loans as fewer loans were originated during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax benefit for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $611,000 with an effective tax rate of (31.67)% compared to income tax expense of $335,000 with an effective tax rate of 27.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a $3.14 million decrease in income before income taxes during the quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.20 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023. Investment securities, including available for sale securities, decreased by $31.63 million to $674.27 million at September 30, 2024 from $705.90 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in investment securities occurred because of principal repayments on mortgage-backed securities. Loans receivable decreased by $20.86 million to $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in loans receivable occurred as loan repayments and sales exceeded new loan originations. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.47 million to $143.13 million at September 30, 2024 from $126.66 million at December 31, 2023 due to increases in deposits and principal repayments on mortgage-backed securities and on loans receivable.

Deposits increased by $33.68 million from $1.64 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.67 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in deposits is primarily due to deposits from state and local governments. The increase in deposits was used with principal repayments on mortgage-backed securities and loans receivable to pay off $65.00 million of maturing Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances during the quarter. FHLB advances decreased by $65.00 million to $177.00 million at September 30, 2024 from $242.00 million at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Credit quality continues to be extremely important as the Bank adheres to its strict underwriting standards. The Company had no delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at September 30, 2024, compared to $227,000 at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets totaled $2.34 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.26 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.11% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.10% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $5.06 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $5.12 million at December 31, 2023, representing 0.39% of total loans for both periods. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 216.12% at September 30, 2024, compared to 226.59% at December 31, 2023.

Forward-looking statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“project,”“believe,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“seek,”“expect,”“will,”“may” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:



statements of our goals, intentions and expectations;

statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies;

statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings release.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:



factors related to the proposed transaction with Hope Bancorp, including the receipt of regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions;

general economic conditions, either internationally, nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected;

competition among depository and other financial institutions;

inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments;

adverse changes in the securities markets;

changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements;

changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any;

changes in consumer demand, spending, borrowing and savings habits;

changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board;

changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans;

the timing and amount of revenues that we may recognize;

the value and marketability of collateral underlying our loan portfolios;

our ability to retain key employees;

cyberattacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data or disable our systems;

technological change that may be more difficult or expensive than expected;

the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us;

the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits;

the quality and composition of our investment portfolio;

the effect of any pandemic disease, natural disaster, war, act of terrorism, accident or similar action or event;

changes in market and other conditions that would affect our ability to repurchase our common stock; and changes in our financial condition or results of operations that reduce capital available to pay dividends.



Because of these and a wide variety of other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements.

