Amir Receives First Deputy Prime Minister Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning HE Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country to participate in the opening of the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar 2024 and conference.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the First Deputy Prime Minister conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, wishing HH good health and happiness, and to the Qatari people further development and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Amir, conveyed to HE Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, his greetings and wishes of good health and wellness to HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait, and continued progress and development for the Kuwaiti people.

During the meeting, the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them were reviewed, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments of mutual interest regionally and internationally.