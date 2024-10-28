KUNA Director General Highlights Commitment To Cooperation Between Arab News Agencies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, Vice President of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) and Director General of KUNA, emphasized the significance of the 51st FANA General Assembly meeting in Kuwait as a testament to the shared commitment of Arab news agencies to foster cooperation and knowledge exchange.

In her opening speech, as Kuwait is set to serve as the Arab capital of culture and in 2025, Dr. Al-Salem highlighted the essential role of Arab news agencies in delivering accurate, objective, and truthful information, emphasizing the need for solidarity in the region.

She noted the significant changes in the media landscape over recent years, where modern technology and artificial intelligence have become central to content creation, and urged Arab news agencies to embrace innovation, invest in skill development, and actively exchange knowledge to ensure high standards of accuracy and professionalism.

The conference, Dr. Al-Salem added, provides a valuable platform for sharing ideas and exploring future collaboration opportunities, and expressed hope that the discussions would strengthen ties among agencies and lead to new strategies for addressing the challenges facing the Arab region.

Dr. Al-Salem extended her sincere gratitude to the Acting Director-General of WAM and FANA's President Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi, FANA Secretary-General, Dr. Fareed Ayar, and all participating agencies, expressing optimism for productive outcomes from the conference.

The conference, hosted by KUNA, features a range of topics on the agenda and brings together delegates from member news agencies. (end)

