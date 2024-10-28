Japan, Saudi Fms Confirm Coop. On Gaza, ME

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud confirmed on Monday that they will continue to work closely together in responding to the situation in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza, Japan's Foreign said.

During their 20-minute telephone conversation, Iwaya voiced deep concern about the exchange of in the Middle East, including the recent attack by Israel against Iran, and strongly condemned any actions that escalate the situation, the ministry said in a press release.

Iwaya also emphasized the importance of calling for maximum restraint from all parties concerned, it said.

Touching on next year's 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Iwaya showed Japan's willingness to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership with Saudi Arabia and work closely together to contribute to the stability of the international community and the Middle East region.

In response, Prince Faisal expressed his hope that the Japan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which is approaching a major milestone, would continue to develop further under the Strategic Partnership, according to the press release. (end)

