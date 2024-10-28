Iran Smashed“Terrorists” Behind Deadly Attack On Security Forces

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 28 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC), said yesterday, the“terrorist” gang behind a deadly attack on Iranian security forces has been“smashed,” the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News, reported.

Following the“terrorist” incident on Saturday, in the south-eastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, which led to the killing of 10 Iranian law enforcement forces, the operational and intelligence units of the Quds Base of the IRGC's Ground Force, in cooperation with the provincial intelligence and forces, managed to identify the hideout of the“terrorists” and attack them using combat drones, said the report.

It added that, during the operation, four“terrorists” were killed, four others were arrested, and several sustained injuries, while noting that a number of them managed to escape.

According to the report, a manhunt has been launched to arrest the rest of the“terrorists.”

Iran's police command said Saturday, the slain members of the law enforcement forces, comprising conscripts and policemen, had been ambushed by“criminal terrorists” when returning to their station from a mission to provide security services to the citizens.

The Jaish al-Zulm group, designated as a terrorist entity by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday.– NNN-IRNA

