Qatar Tourism Honours Winners Of 2024 Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar (QT) yesterday announced the recipients of the Qatar Tourism Awards 2024 at a glitzy event attended by Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji; Executive Director of UN Tourism Natalia Bayona; and UN Tourism Regional Director for the Middle East Basma Al Mayman, among others.

The event, in its second edition, is dedicated to recognising the organisations and individuals who are enhancing Qatar's status as a leading global destination.

Held in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the Qatar Tourism Awards were established to honour and acknowledge the significant contributions of businesses and individuals who consistently strive for excellence in customer service.

These awards aim to inspire all stakeholders in the industry, whether directly or indirectly involved in providing experiences to visitors in Qatar, to adopt outstanding initiatives that are distinguished by their uniqueness, sustainability, accessibility, and high-quality service.

In his opening address, Al Kharji emphasised the growing interest in the awards.

“We are gathered for the second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards to celebrate the outstanding contributions of businesses and individuals in creating exceptional tourism experiences. We evaluated over 1,200 applicants, reflecting the growing interest from the public to participate in such prestigious awards,” he said. He thanked the panel of judges for their transparency, objectivity and accuracy during the evaluation process.

The QT Chairman noted that Qatar Tourism is committed to a clear strategy aimed at making Qatar one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the region, with service excellence at the heart of its priorities.

"The Qatar Tourism Awards have become a benchmark of excellence, highlighting the best offerings, services, innovations, and achievements in the tourism sector,” Al Kharji said.

He encouraged all tourism professionals to apply for the next edition of the awards and showcased all the advantages, including full access to the Winners Alumni Network. This year, the Qatar Tourism Awards have broadened their scope from three to seven categories, aiming for a more comprehensive and inclusive representation of the visitor experience.

The categories for this year encompass Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions, World-Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership. A distinguished panel of judges meticulously assessed the businesses and individuals who excelled in each category to determine the winners.

Additionally, this year's edition introduced a new category, the Tourism Influencer Award, designed to honour the talented content creators who have effectively highlighted Qatar's vibrant culture and unique experiences on a global scale.

The Service Excellence category recognises outstanding businesses and individuals within the tourism sector that epitomise excellence in customer service.

In the hotel category, Premier Inn Doha Education City won the Outstanding 3-Star Hotel, while Outstanding 4-Star Hotel went to Embassy Suites Doha Old Town, and Mandarin Oriental was awarded the Outstanding 5-Star Hotel.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som won both the Exceptional Spa Experience and the Exceptional Resort Experience. The Exceptional Holiday Home Experience went to The Cottage; Outstanding New Tourism Accommodation was awarded to Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay; The Heart of Hospitality award was won by Hala Eh Sayegh, Tour Guide of the Year went to Karollane Pacheco, while Leading Destination Management Company went to Q Moments. The winner of the Outstanding Fine Dining Experience was Hakkasan; Bayt El Talleh won the Exceptional Casual Dining Experience, while the Premier Quick Service Experience went to Evergreen Organics. Noteworthy Cafe Experience was won by Qinwan Premium Dates.

Other winners are Belhambar (Outstanding Authentic Qatari Dining Experience), Yun (Outstanding New Restaurant), Old Doha Port (Outstanding Cultural Tourism Experience), National Cruise Tourism (Unforgettable Adventure Tourism Experience), Hiraat (Leading Local Retail Brand), Place Vendome (Premier Shopping Mall Experience), Doha Quest (Premier Theme Park Experience), Msherieb Museums (Iconic Local Attraction), Doha Forum (Top MICE Event of the year), Old Doha Port (Leading Event Celebrating Local Culture), AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (Premier Sport Event of The Year), Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (Outstanding Multi-purpose MICE & Events Venue), Hamad International Airport (Outstanding Destination Campaign), Ahmed Mohammed Hassan (“Capture Qatar”), Saoud Al Kuwari – Shljadwal (Tourism Influencer (Content Creator) of the Year), Hayya (Tourism Innovation Award), AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (Accessibility Initiative of the Year), Msherib Downtown (Leading Sustainable Attraction), Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel (Leading Eco-Friendly Accommodation), Dr Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti (Tourism Personality of the Year), Jassim Mohammed El Emadi, Vice President of Al Hazm Mall and CEO McLaren Automotive (Emerging Leader in Tourism (Future Leader in Tourism), Hussain Al Fardan (Lifetime Achievement in Tourism).