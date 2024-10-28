Egyptian, Iranian Fms Discussed Developments Of Israel's Attacks On Iran

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO/TEHRAN, Oct 28 (NNN-MENA/IRNA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, and his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest developments regarding the Israeli on Iran, the Egyptian Foreign said in a statement, yesterday.

During a phone conversation on Saturday night, Abdelatty renewed Egypt's condemnation of all unilateral and provocative measures and policies that threaten regional security and stability, the statement said.

The top Egyptian stressed the need to de-escalate, step up efforts to achieve calm, and prevent a regional war that would lead to dire consequences.

Abdelatty also reviewed efforts made by Egypt, in coordination with Qatar and the United States, to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the full and unconditional entry of humanitarian and medical aid into the Gaza Strip, and the release of hostages and prisoners.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister said the international community should take immediate and effective actions to achieve ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent the spread of the war to other parts of the region, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Regarding the latest Israeli attack on Iranian sites, Araghchi said his country would not hesitate to give a“decisive and proportionate response to any aggression” against its territorial integrity and security at the right time.

The Israel Defense Forces said early Saturday that it launched“precise and targeted” airstrikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months.

Iran's air defense headquarters said it had successfully countered the Israeli attack, which inflicted“limited damage.”

On Oct. 1, Iran fired approximately 180 missiles at Israeli targets. Tehran described the strikes as retaliation for the assassinations of several leaders of regional resistance groups, among other things.