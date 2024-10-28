Egypt Proposes Two-Day Gaza Ceasefire Initiative For Hostage-Prisoner Swap: President
CAIRO, Oct 28 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt has proposed an initiative for a two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, to exchange four Israeli hostages with some Palestinian prisoners in Israel, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi announced, yesterday.
“During the past few days, Egypt has made a serious effort by proposing an initiative aimed at pushing the situation forward and ceasing fire for two days, to exchange four Israeli hostages with some Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons,” Sisi said, during a joint press conference in Cairo, with visiting Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
He added that, negotiations would kick off within 10 days, to reach a comprehensive ceasefire and secure aid delivery to Gaza.– NNN-MENA
