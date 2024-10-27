Prime Minister Stresses Constitutional Court's Role In Upholding National Values
10/27/2024 11:08:43 PM
AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met on Sunday with President of the Constitutional Court Mohammad Ghazo, congratulating him on assuming his responsibilities and underscoring the vital role of the court in upholding the Constitution.
Ghazo expressed pride in the Constitutional Court's role as a pivotal achievement in Jordan's institutional development under the reign of his majesty King Abdullah, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Ghazo also highlighted the court's reformist mission to reinforce the rule of law, uphold the principle of separation of powers, and protect citizens' freedoms and rights, as stipulated in Articles 58 and 59 of the Constitution, which establish the court's significance and its independent judicial status.
A Royal Decree was issued appointing Mohammad Ghazo as President of the Constitutional Court, effective from October 6, 2024.
