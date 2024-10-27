Army Chief, Lebanese Counterpart Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti met with Lebanese Commander General Joseph Aoun on Sunday to discuss enhancing cooperation and coordination in various areas and review the latest regional and global developments concerning the of both nations.

During the meeting at the Jordanian Armed Forces headquarters, Huneiti stressed the strong strategic partnership between Jordan and Lebanon, highlighting the need to intensify joint efforts to promote regional peace and security, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Aoun expressed his appreciation for Jordan's pivotal role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in supporting humanitarian and relief efforts in Lebanon amid ongoing challenges.