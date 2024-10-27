Three People Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv
10/27/2024 7:13:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were injured in Kharkiv as Russian forces attacked the city with guided aerial bombs.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, women were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts.
Later, Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported about another injured person in the Shevchenkivskyi district - a 51-year-old man.
As reported by Ukrinform, private houses in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv sustained damage due to shelling.
In the Saltivskyi district, a private house was damaged and a woman was injured.
Russian troops attacked the city with guided aerial bombs, according to preliminary data. Four strikes were launched on three districts of the city - Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi.
