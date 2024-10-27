Kashmir Grand Mufti Denounces Arab Silence On Gaza
Date
10/27/2024 7:07:28 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam
on Sunday
expressed
disappointment with the Arab
and Muslim states for being mute spectators to the genocide of the people of Gaza and mayhem in Lebanon. He also stressed on the unity between various communities.
Taking a dig at the Saudi government, he
ADVERTISEMENT
described its silence on Gaza as ironic and disheartening and questioned their self-assigned title of“Khidmayne Haramain-e-Sharifain” (Custodians of the two holy mosques).
“Every day women and children are slaughtered and these Khwaja Sara's (Eunuchs) are watching this dance of death and destruction”, Mufti Nasir said accusing
ADVERTISEMENT
Muslim rulers of complicity in the crimes.
“Kashmir Grand Mufti went further, suggesting that the title of the“Custodian of the Holy Shrines” be removed from the Saudis and instead be given to the Iranians, whom he commended for actively supporting the Palestinian cause.
“In contemporary times, Iran stands as the only Muslim country truly supporting Palestinians,”
Read Also
Avoid Gaza Spillover
'This Is How A Hero Dies,' Say Gazans Of Sinwar's Battlefield Death
he stated, praising the Iranian government's firm stance on the Palestinian cause.
“I bow my head in respect for Islamic Republic of Iran for standing up for the oppressed people of Palestine,” he said.
Mufti Nasirul Islam also paid tribute to the late Maulana Abbas Ansari, honoring his legacy as a multifaceted leader. Remembering Maulana Ansari's role as both a political figure and a literary mind, he highlighted his wisdom, steadfast values, and commitment to moderation even during times of rising radicalism.
He praised Maulana's efforts in maintaining Shia-Sunni unity in Kashmir.
Mufti Nasirul Islam also commented on the current state of religious leadership, criticizing some members of the clergy for promoting exaggerated interpretations of faith and overstepping boundaries.“Every Tom, Dick, and Harry has become a cleric here,” he remarked, expressing concern over what he
described as the mockery made of faith by some clerics pursuing personal agendas.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27102024000215011059ID1108822684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.