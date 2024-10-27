Kashmir Grand Mufti Denounces Arab Silence On Gaza

Taking a dig at the Saudi government, he

described its silence on Gaza as ironic and disheartening and questioned their self-assigned title of“Khidmayne Haramain-e-Sharifain” (Custodians of the two holy mosques).



“Every day women and children are slaughtered and these Khwaja Sara's (Eunuchs) are watching this dance of death and destruction”, Mufti Nasir said accusing

Muslim rulers of complicity in the crimes.

“Kashmir Grand Mufti went further, suggesting that the title of the“Custodian of the Holy Shrines” be removed from the Saudis and instead be given to the Iranians, whom he commended for actively supporting the Palestinian cause.



“In contemporary times, Iran stands as the only Muslim country truly supporting Palestinians,”

he stated, praising the Iranian government's firm stance on the Palestinian cause.

“I bow my head in respect for Islamic Republic of Iran for standing up for the oppressed people of Palestine,” he said.

Mufti Nasirul Islam also paid tribute to the late Maulana Abbas Ansari, honoring his legacy as a multifaceted leader. Remembering Maulana Ansari's role as both a political figure and a literary mind, he highlighted his wisdom, steadfast values, and commitment to moderation even during times of rising radicalism.



He praised Maulana's efforts in maintaining Shia-Sunni unity in Kashmir.

Mufti Nasirul Islam also commented on the current state of religious leadership, criticizing some members of the clergy for promoting exaggerated interpretations of faith and overstepping boundaries.“Every Tom, Dick, and Harry has become a cleric here,” he remarked, expressing concern over what he

described as the mockery made of faith by some clerics pursuing personal agendas.

