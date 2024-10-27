CEO Gives Brain Teaser To Job Applicants During Interviews, Seeks Answers In 3 Seconds Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Many people love brain teasers, as they stimulate the mind and keep it sharp and engaged. A recent post on Reddit captured the internet's attention and sparked a lively discussion among users.

In a social post , shared by user named Back4breakfast featured a screengrab by Genesis Capital Group's Chief Executive Officer Dino Dionne. In that post, the CEO reveals that he poses this brain teaser to every job candidate during interviews .

He stated, "If you want the #Job, you have 3 seconds to provide the correct answer. You'd be surprised to hear all the ridiculous excuses I've heard from people who either gave me the wrong answer or couldn't provide one! My 6-year-old solved it in 30 seconds."

Dionne presented a mathematical expression in question that read 3×3-3÷3+3, with a heading "Only for Genius." This simple yet challenging equation has become a talking point across social media platforms, according to Hindustan Times.





Reddit post (screengrab)





Following the post was shared of social media , it has garnered over 2.8k likes and generated more than 2.9k comments.

One user commented, "I can't believe I didn't get this right! How did I miss the order of operations?" Another expressed disbelief, stating, "Honestly, it's a bit unfair to give this under pressure-who can think clearly in 3 seconds?"

Meanwhile, some found it challenging too. "This is a great way to test quick thinking!" one enthusiastic participant remarked. Another said, "I'd be sweating bullets trying to answer in 3 seconds!”

One user proudly stated, "I got it! The answer is 9." In contrast, another lamented, "I gave up after 5 seconds; math is not my strong suit!"

"Social media is rife with these kinds of "genius tests" full of comments from people who don't know the order of operators," someone commented beneath the post.



