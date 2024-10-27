Year After Devastating Quake, Affected People Still Demand Aid

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A year after the devastating earthquake in western Herat province, the affected people say they still need aid, urging the caretaker and partner institutions to provide them with cash assistance.

They say the distribution of food and non-food items is not enough to solve their problems and they need cash assistance in addition to other support.

Jalil Ahmad, one of the last year's earthquake affected persons and a resident of Enjil district, told Pajhwok Afghan News cash assistance would be effective because most families had different needs.

He said some affected-individuals who had received equipment assistance, sold them back at half prices in order to purchase what they needed.

He asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and partner organisations to provide them with cash assistance before the arrival of winter.

Noor Gul, another quake-affected person and an inhabitant of Zindajan district, expressed his satisfaction with construction of houses for them, but said their living needs were different.

He explained the equipment that was distributed to them might not be needed.

The earthquake-hit individuals also expressed concern over the destruction of public facilities such as schools, mosques, clinics and drinking water networks.

They also urged the government to pay attention to the reconstruction of these facilities.

Meanwhile, local officials in the province claim many efforts have been made by the IEA and the concerned commission to assist earthquake affected people during this period.

Information and Culture Director Maulvi Ahmadullah Muttaqi told Pajhwok a total of 9,622 homes have been built for earthquake victims by the government, aid organizations, partner institutions, traders, the public, and philanthropists.

The government has been systematically addressing the issues and providing comprehensive services to the victims in the districts and other vulnerable areas.

According to him, IEA is fully committed to supplying necessary resources to the affected areas.

Muttaqi, who is also a spokesman for the commission, while addressing the victims, said the earthquake in Herat had caused the people significant psychological, financial and cultural harm.

He added the concerned commission had paid serious attention to the construction of houses because it was the main need of the affected people.

In October last year, Herat was rattled by a massive temblor and aftershocks, which officials claim resulted in the deaths of over 2,000 individuals, including men, women and children, and injured more than 4,000 others.

