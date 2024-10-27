Over 2,000 To Participate In First World Summit AI MENA 2024 In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Middle East and North African (MENA) edition of World Summit AI, scheduled to take place in Doha on Dec. 10-11, will attract over 2,000 participants gathering under the theme "Putting Humanity at the Heart of AI." This event is the first global summit on artificial intelligence (AI) in the region, organized by InspiredMinds in collaboration with the of Communications and Information (MCIT). It will convene at the Doha and Center (DECC), bringing together a select group of experts and decision-makers to explore the latest advancements in AI.

The summit is expected to unveil the new National AI Strategy 2024.

It will highlight key topics such as human-AI interaction, AI-driven innovation, and responsible AI governance.

Participants at the summit aim to produce outcomes that enhance decision-making for the region's digital future. In addition to gaining insights into the latest AI developments, they will outline the future of AI in the region.

The summit offers a unique opportunity for startups and digital companies of all sizes to connect with global industry leaders in AI, forge strategic partnerships, and contribute to shaping the future of AI in the Middle East and North Africa.

The event will feature over 100 expert speakers in the field of artificial intelligence and cover 10 specialized tracks across four main stages, with a particular focus on Intelligent Health and the use of AI to save lives.

Since its inception in 2017, the World Summit AI has gained international recognition as the most influential gathering of AI experts and visionaries.

The summit in Doha will serve as a platform to discuss the future of AI, explore challenges, and uncover new opportunities, attracting global attention as the largest assembly of AI leaders and innovators worldwide.

It will focus on the strategic vision of Qatar and its leadership in AI within the region, while enhancing unique opportunities for startups, investors, and business partners.

The organization of this summit in Doha aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, recognizing AI as a critical technological enabler across its four main pillars: economic, social, human, and environmental. AI supports the economic pillar's goal of developing a knowledge-based economy.

Enhancing education in artificial intelligence and creating local solutions will enable the State of Qatar to accelerate its transition to a knowledge-driven economy. AI has proven its ability to drive progress across the social, human, and environmental pillars, making it essential for achieving Qatar National Vision 2030

