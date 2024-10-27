KRAFTON India Unveils Esports College Campus Tour 2024 to Boost Grassroots Gaming Talent Nationwide

(MENAFN- Edelman)

Bengaluru, 24th October 2024 – KRAFTON India is thrilled to announce the launch of its Esports College Campus Tour 2024, a landmark series of 64 collegiate Esports tournaments spanning Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. The tour, with a total prize pool of over INR 2 crore, aims to bring the excitement of Esports to college campuses, with each host college receiving over INR 2 lakh from the prize pool. It offers students a platform to showcase their gaming skills while educating them about career opportunities in the growing Esports industry.



KRAFTON India continues its commitment to fostering the Indian gaming ecosystem, nurturing young Esports talent, bringing diverse game genres to the competitive stage. Popular games such as BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Road To Valor: Empires, Bullet Echo India, and Real Cricket will be featured throughout the tour, offering a platform for the next generation of gamers to showcase their skills.



This tournament is aimed at enriching students' exposure to the rapidly growing Esports scene, aligning with KRAFTON’s vision of driving Esports at the grassroots level. The tour, which began in August this year has already completed tournaments at 14 different colleges including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering amongst others, will continue until March 2025.



Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India said “We are incredibly excited to launch the Esports Campus Tour 2024. This initiative is not just about competition; it’s about creating opportunities and experiences for young gamers across India. By integrating these tournaments with college cultural festivals, we aim to foster a vibrant esports culture and provide a platform for emerging talent to shine. Indian Esports has immense potential, and we are dedicated to supporting and nurturing this talent to compete on the global stage.”



KRAFTON has firmly established itself as a leader in India’s Esports ecosystem through the recurring success of its flagship tournaments, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). The 2024 edition of BMPS has set new records for Esports viewership, reaching over 4.7 lakh peak viewers. With over 6 lakh active Esports players and a rapidly growing audience, interest in competitive gaming continues to surge across the nation. By creating accessible opportunities for collegiate gamers and investing in the grassroots level, KRAFTON is fostering a new generation of talent that has the potential to make a lasting impact in Indian and global Esports ecosystem.





