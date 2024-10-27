Solomon Islands Acknowledges IRENA And Calls On International Community To Support Its Renewable Energy Needs.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Solomon Islands acknowledges IRENA and calls on International Community to support its needs. Solomon Islands attended the 28th Meeting of the International Renewable [...]

Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.