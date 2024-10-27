Encouraging People To Protect The Earth / DBU Honours Franziska Tanneberger And Thomas Speidel

(MENAFN- Pressat) Osnabrück, Germany

Ways to better protect the planet are currently being debated at the World Summit on Nature in Cali, Colombia, and soon at the World Climate in Baku, Azerbaijan. Today in Mainz, two people are demonstrating what practical solutions can look like: Peatland researcher Dr Franziska Tanneberger and electrical engineer Thomas Speidel will therefore be presented with the German Environmental Award of the German Environmental Foundation (Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt, DBU) in the Rheingoldhalle. Both will share the prize totalling 500,000 euros, which is one of the most highly endowed environmental awards in Europe. The prize will be presented by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Setting an example of confidence despite wars and crises

DBU Secretary-General Alexander Bonde calls both award winners "real practical pioneers". Tanneberger proves "even in rubber boots at meetings with farmers that peatland protection and peatland utilisation are not contradictory and that sustainable use of wet peatlands is possible and Speidel shows innovative strength, strategic foresight and economic daring". DBU Board of Trustees Chairman Prof Dr Kai Niebert: "We must not capitulate to the acute problems. Franziska Tanneberger and Thomas Speidel make this impressively clear to us. It's about recognising and exploiting opportunities for change." According to Niebert, the DBU also wants to send out a message of confidence with this year's German Environmental Award. "Because in both natural climate protection and electromobility, we have the technologies, the skills and the knowledge to inspire ecological change," says Niebert. Bonde adds:“Tanneberger and Speidel are people who dare to break new ground and thus encourage others. Despite the many wars and crises, we must not despair but continue to work to preserve the planet."

