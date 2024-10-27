Iranian official says 3,000 National Housing Movement units to be complete by next March

(MENAFN) According to Jafar Qazvinian, head of the Transport and Urban Development Department in Zanjan province, 3,000 units under Iran's National Housing Movement are set to be handed over to applicants in Zanjan by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025). This comes as part of a broader effort that has already seen 4,100 units distributed to applicants within the province. The initiative reflects an ongoing commitment to the government's ambitious housing agenda, aimed at addressing residential needs across Iran.



Nationwide, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development reports that 2,336.7 hectares of land were allocated for National Housing Movement projects in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - September 21). Of this, significant land portions were earmarked for Tehran (527 hectares), East Azarbaijan (150 hectares), Kermanshah (396 hectares), and Fars (1,260 hectares) provinces, illustrating the project’s wide geographic reach and emphasis on local availability of housing resources.



Hamid Pour-Mohammadi, head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization, reinforced the importance of the National Housing Movement in early September, describing it as a cornerstone of the government's development strategy. Former Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash reported in July that 2.6 million housing units are under construction in various stages across the country. This multi-model approach aims to expedite the process, with some units already delivered while others progress through stages of development.



The National Housing Movement, a major policy of Iran’s 13th government, sets a four-year goal to construct four million housing units to support low-income households in becoming homeowners. Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Hadi Abbasi-Asl highlighted the acceleration in implementing the Housing Construction Leap Law to meet the program’s targets, aiming to enhance the availability of affordable housing as a response to growing demands among Iran’s lower-income population.

