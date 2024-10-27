Changan Oman Introduces All-new CHANGAN UNI S Crossover: A New Standard in Style, Design, Innovation, Technology and Advance safety.

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) M/s Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment LLC (Changan Oman) is excited to announce the launch of the All-new Changan UNI S, a cutting-edge crossover that combines advanced technology, dynamic performance, and modern design. The UNI S is powered by a robust 1.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), delivering an exhilarating driving experience and advance safety.





A spokesperson for AGAE said, "We are thrilled to introduce the premium CHANGAN UNI S to Oman which represents the future of crossover design and engineering, combining performance, technology, and style in one impressive package. All new Changan UNI S is two wheel drive reimagines driving experience by combining exceptional performance, cutting-edge safety, and advanced safety and technology. The New Model UNI S offers spacious, elegantly designed cabin with smart screens and voice commands for a comfortable and enjoyable journey. He also added that Changan UNI S offers 6 years or unlimited km mileage which provides total peace of mind to all buyers.



At the heart of the CHANGAN UNI S is a robust 1.5L turbocharged engine, generating 185 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) UNI S ensures a smooth, responsive driving experience. Changan is committed to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint. The UNI S is front wheel drive crossover designed with eco-friendly materials in manufacturing processes, reflecting the brand's dedication to a greener future.





All-new CHANGAN UNI S Exterior design representing modernity and elegance, the borderless front grille and LED headlights provides it a commanding presence on the road. UNI S has LED headlights with auto on/off functionality, daytime running lights, and power-folding mirrors with integrated turn signals provide both style and practicality. UNI S panoramic sunroof enhances the luxury experience, while a remote engine starter offers added convenience. The sleek rear features LED tail-lights and Power tail gate provides unparalleled convenience open and close the tailgate with a single touch of a button.





The new CHANGAN UNI S has spacious and well-appointed Interior provides comfort for both driver and passengers. High-quality materials and customizable ambient lighting create an inviting atmosphere for every journey. The Interior blends comfort with Faux leather seats wand power-adjustable settings for the driver and front passenger offer a premium feel, while a single-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear vents ensures optimal comfort for all passengers plus experience ultimate driving comfort with our innovative oval steering wheel. Its unique design complements the natural movement of your hands, ensuring an enjoyable driving experience and unparalleled control.





The vehicle is equipped with various Technology features including 12.3-inch a touchscreen infotainment display, 540-degree camera system, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay for seamless connectivity. The wireless charger for your phone, without any wires or hassle keeps devices powered, and a six-speaker sound system delivers excellent audio quality for both driver and passengers.



Advance Safety is unique selling point of the UNI S, which comes packed with radar features. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning (LDW), and forward collision warning (FCW). The UNI S is equipped with multiple airbags, including driver, passenger, side, and curtain airbags, ensuring maximum protection. The 540-degree provides a comprehensive view of the surroundings, with a transparent vehicle image for an unobstructed perspective for easy parking.



The CHANGAN UNI S also offers advanced driver assistance features such as traffic jam assist (TJA), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), providing additional peace of mind and confidence in handling various road conditions.





