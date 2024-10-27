The 2025-model Changan UNI-K: A Bold Statement in Modern SUV Design

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC)

Muscat: The newly arrived 2025-model Changan UNI-K is already turning heads in Oman with its avant-garde design and cutting-edge technology. The SUV perfectly blends sleek, modern style with futuristic touches, making it a great example of how form and function can work together. If one is looking for a driving experience that is as exciting as it is practical, the UNI-K definitely delivers.



The exterior design of UNI-K stands out with its dynamic and athletic stance. Sharp lines, a prominent front grille, and sleek LED headlights set the tone for a design that is both powerful and refined. The sculpted bodywork, sloping roofline, and shark-fin stop lamp give it a commanding presence, further enhanced by stylish 21-inch alloy wheels that evoke the premium feel of top European brands. With flush door handles and an aerodynamic profile, the UNI-K is not just about looks—these features contribute to fuel efficiency and enhance overall performance, making it as practical as it is visually appealing.



Inside, the UNI-K is all about comfort and sophistication. The spacious cabin is crafted with premium materials, offering ample legroom and headspace for both the driver and passengers. Attention to detail is evident throughout, from the ergonomically designed seats to the customizable ambient lighting, allowing for a personal touch in creating the ideal interior atmosphere. The centre console, with its sleek design and intuitive layout, adds to the SUV’s luxurious feel.



Technology is at the heart of the UNI-K, ensuring it remains at the forefront of modern automotive innovation. A 12.3-inch infotainment system, supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, provides seamless connectivity, while voice commands and smartphone integration make the driving experience more intuitive and enjoyable. A premium sound system elevates long drives, transforming the cabin into an immersive audio environment.



The UNI-K doesn’t just focus on entertainment and comfort—it’s also designed with practicality in mind. The rear seats offer generous legroom, making it ideal for families or long journeys. Additionally, the SUV’s cargo space provides ample room for luggage or gear, ensuring versatility for both daily commuting and weekend adventures.



Safety is a top priority in the Changan UNI-K, which boasts a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Equipped with sensors, cameras, and radar systems, the SUV offers adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system. These features work together to enhance situational awareness, helping drivers navigate Oman’s varied landscapes with ease and confidence.



Under the hood, the 2025 UNI-K is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, delivering 233 horsepower and 390 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, the SUV offers smooth and responsive performance, whether navigating city streets or heading off on a desert road trip. With multiple driving modes and intelligent all-wheel drive, drivers can tailor the UNI-K dynamics to their preferences, balancing fuel efficiency with a more engaging driving experience.

The 2025 Changan UNI-K has it all – from its futuristic design to the advanced technology and robust performance under the hood. With its bold styling, luxurious interior, and top-notch safety features, it is a perfect fit for anyone looking for a premium SUV experience. For drivers in Oman who appreciate both style and substance, the UNI-K checks all boxes, offering a smooth blend of modern-day practicality, and sophistication. It is the kind of SUV that makes every drive feel a little more special.







