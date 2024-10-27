France’s Cosmetics Excellence: A Blend of Innovation and Tradition at Beautyworld Middle East

(MENAFN- BUSINESSFRANCE) United Arab Emirates – october, 2024 - The France Pavilion, organized by Business France, is set to host a delegation of 96 French companies specializing in the beauty and cosmetics. From October 28 to 30, 2024, visitors and professionals are invited to Hall 2 of the Dubai World Trade Centre to discover the latest innovations in the industry. Over these three days, attendees can explore high-tech face masks, sun-kissed complexion fluids, fragrances that combine pleasure with neuroscience, natural and organic products and much more.

A key highlight of the pavilion is the French Buzz Zone, hosting 14 innovative French companies, further emphasizing the country's leadership in beauty and wellness.





Highlighting French Expertise



The 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East will stand as a testament to France's unrivaled position in the global cosmetics industry. Renowned for combining tradition and modernity, French brands deliver high-quality products that meet the expectations of discerning consumers worldwide. French laboratories, leaders in research and development, emphasize using natural and sustainable ingredients while integrating the latest technological advancements.



In 2023, the French cosmetics sector achieved a significant market share, with 27% of sales in beauty and skincare products and 21% in fragrances. French private labels stand out, offering premium products at competitive prices. In perfumery, French creations embody luxury and refinement, making them essential in the global beauty industry.



The Middle East: A Growing Market for French Cosmetics



The Middle Eastern market, with Dubai at its forefront, offers significant opportunities for French cosmetics companies. Dubai leads in fragrances (45%), make-up (38%), and skincare (13%), creating a fertile ground for French expertise. The region's dynamic market perfectly aligns with the innovation and quality that French brands represent.



In Saudi Arabia, there's a growing interest in anti-ageing creams and high-tech facial masks, while Egyptian consumers prioritize products of natural origin. In Kuwait, the average monthly spending on cosmetics and perfumes reaches around US$500 per person. France stands out as the main supplier of cosmetics to Kuwait, holding a 21% market share. This synergy enhances France's presence in the Middle Eastern cosmetics scene, as 70% of French cosmetics production is exported.



High Demand for High-Quality & Clean Beauty Products



There is a noticeable surge in demand for clean beauty products in the region. Consumers are increasingly favoring brands that prioritize transparency and sustainability, with traditional methods and indigenous ingredients being integrated into modern practices. This unique blend of heritage and contemporary science resonates with the growing trend of holistic beauty, emphasizing inner health and wellness.



“France is renowned for its commitment to sustainability, clean beauty, natural ingredients, and innovative skincare solutions," said Axel Baroux, Regional Director of Business France Near & Middle East. "French cosmetic brands have been at the forefront of developing products that not only enhance beauty but also respect the environment and promote well-being. This alignment with regional trends further solidifies France's position as a leader in the global beauty industry, offering products that cater to the evolving demands of consumers who are mindful of both quality and ethical practices." Added Axel.



Among the essentials, the French Pavilion will showcase standout brands such as Feî Paris, renowned for its unique natural dermo-cosmetic treatments; La Reine Capricieuse, offering products made exclusively from natural active ingredients; L’Officine du Thé, a laboratory specializing in Nigella Sativa for skin health and overall well-being; and Mon SHAMPOING, introducing a new natural French haircare range based on an innovative personalization concept. These are just a few of the exceptional French companies exhibiting at the event.



Business France Marketplace: A Premier Platform Connecting BtoB Buyers with French Suppliers



The Business France Marketplace is an innovative and complimentary platform for professionals in wellness and beauty, as well as other sectors, seeking top-tier suppliers. Acting as a global showcase of French expertise, this platform provides the latest industry news and key events to facilitate connections with French companies. Fully free for B2B professionals, it serves as a centralized hub for the finest French products available for export. Every B2B professional and buyer can enhance their sourcing experience with a curated selection of diverse products, direct access to French suppliers, all within a secure environment backed by the French government.







