Global superstar Beyoncé makes headlines by throwing her support behind Kamala Harris

In her speech, Beyoncé articulated her worries about the world that her children and all future generations will inherit. She remarked, “I’m not here as a star or a politician, but as a mother. As a mother, I care deeply about the world in which my children and all our children live—a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, and a world where there is no division.” Her heartfelt words struck a chord with the audience, reflecting a shared vision for a more inclusive society.



Beyoncé also emphasized the importance of voter participation, urging those in attendance to engage in the electoral process. She said, “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what is possible without limits or restrictions. We have to vote, and we need your participation.” This passionate call to action highlighted the vital role that civic engagement plays in creating positive societal change.



As she wrapped up her remarks, Beyoncé enthusiastically introduced Vice President Kamala Harris to the crowd, stating, “Ladies and gentlemen, let us all warmly welcome the incoming President of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.” This introduction not only showcased her support for Harris but also illustrated her confidence in Harris's ability to lead the nation effectively.



The rally featured Beyoncé alongside her Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland. However, unlike her performance at a similar event in 2016 where she sang in support of Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Beyoncé chose not to perform this time around.



Beyoncé’s song "Freedom," released in 2016, has emerged as an important anthem for Harris’s campaign. Harris first incorporated the song during her initial public appearance as a presidential candidate at her campaign headquarters in Delaware last July. This event followed shortly after Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, expressed her support for Harris. A source within Harris’s campaign confirmed to The Associated Press that Beyoncé had approved the use of "Freedom" in the campaign, further enhancing the song's significance.

